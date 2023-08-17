Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ellen DeGeneres has said she feels “blessed” in a special social media post marking her 15th wedding anniversary with Portia De Rossi.

On Wednesday 16 August, the former talk show host posted a photograph of herself with Rossi on the deck of a yacht with a backdrop of the ocean behind them.

“To my wife of 15 years,” DeGeneres wrote in the caption. “I fall more in love with you every day. My life is blessed because you’re in it. Happy anniversary.”

According to People, the boat the couple is pictured on is the same one that they posed on in a photograph shared by Kris Jenner on Tuesday (15 August).

In the post, Jenner is seen posing alongside DeGeneres and De Rossi as well as her partner, Corey Gamble.

“Life was meant for good friends and great adventures!” Jenner captioned the post, which she hashtagged with “#Majorca”, indicating they were holidaying in Spain.

DeGeneres commented on the post, referring to the leopard print look Jenner was wearing: “The best. Next time let me know about the matching caftans before we get on the ship.”

The couple made their first public appearance together at a Golden Globe Awards party in 2005.

They got married in 2008, shortly after it became legal for same-sex couples to wed in the state of California.

The celebration comes after DeGeneres stepped down from her eponymous TV show, following controversy over an alleged toxic workplace environment.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, hosted by the comedian and actor, 64, came to an end on 26 May last year following a run of 19 seasons.

Announcing the final episode, DeGeneres shared a photo of herself on set.

“Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on 26 May.

“When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal.

“We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour.

“Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”