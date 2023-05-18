Emma Watson and Brandon Green reportedly split after more than one year of dating

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Watson and rumoured boyfriend Brandon Green have reportedly split after more than one year of dating.

The Harry Potter star, 33, and the son of British businessman Sir Philip Green called it quits shortly after Christmas, following their “serious” 18-month long romance, sources told The Daily Mail on 18 May.

The outlet reported Watson and Green had “met each other’s parents” and went on holidays together “including a romantic break” in Venice, Italy last August, where the two appeared to confirm long-standing romance rumours.

Watson and Green were photographed hand-in-hand walking through Venice, while another image showed the rumoured couple boarding a boat together. A source told The Daily Mail at the time that Green had been “wooing” the actress.

The pair first sparked romance speculation in September 2021, when they were spotted walking together after a helicopter trip in London, according to E! News.

Brandon Green is the son of Sir Philip Green, the former chairman of the Arcadia Group, which owned popular retailers like Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, and Miss Selfridge.

The Little Women star was previously in a relationship with Los Angeles businessman Leo Robinton for two years. In May 2021, she shut down engagement rumours on Twitter after reports referred to him as her “rumoured fiancé”.

“Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you,” she tweeted at the time, though they were rumoured to have broken up shortly after.

Brandon Green posing with mother Lady Tina Green, father Sir Philip Green, sister Chloe Green and singer Beyoncé Knowles in November 2014 (Getty Images)

Watson has also been romantically linked to tech CEOs Brendan Wallace, Brendan Iribe, and William “Mack” Knight. In March 2018, reports surfaced that the Beauty and the Beast star was dating former Glee actor Chord Overstreet. The pair split that May, but were seen together less than a month later.

Emma Watson’s rumoured breakup with Brandon Green comes after the British actor marked her 33rd birthday by sharing a personal message about growing older. “This is 33. Holy Moly,” Watson captioned an Instagram post 16 April.

In the post, Watson explained how she had “stepped away from my life”, before sharing both the difficulties and accomplishments she has experienced in the past year. “I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman,” she wrote.

She added that “today I feel [butterfly emoji],” as fans praised the actor for her “rare and wonderful” celebration of ageing.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Emma Watson for comment.