Hailey Bieber has been interviewed by her husband, Justin Bieber, for the first time.

The model and influencer revealed her favourite thing about her marriage to the “Baby” singer while talking about her skincare brand Rhode Skin.

Hailey, 26, and Justin, 28, married in a secret ceremony in New York in 2019 after a year-long engagement. Last September, they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

In the interview in Vogue Australia, she told Justin that her favourite part of marriage is the “companionship” she shares with him.

“My favourite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have,” she said. “Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There’s nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with.”

Justin gushed about his wife during the interview and told her that watching her build her brand “has been the coolest”.

In August, Hailey opened up about how Justin is “still the person that I wanna be rushing back to” whenever she has to go away for work.

“I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey revealed that her biggest fashion regret was wearing a “pink… boxy-looking vest dress” that she thought “was going to be the cutest thing ever”.

“I wore it, and I saw the photographs after and it legitimately looked like I was inside a box. I looked like a present, and it was so bad,” the style influencer said.

Hailey has previously spoken about how fans accused her of “stealing” Justin from his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The pair dated on-and-off for eight years after meeting in 2009 as teenagers, but ultimately called it quits in 2018.

The two women shocked fans after they posed together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala in October 2022.

Asked about what the “story” behind the photo was, Gomez told Vulture that there wasn’t any drama between her and the model. “Yeah, it’s not a big deal,” she said. “It’s not even a thing.”