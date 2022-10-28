Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Corden has praised his wife Julia Carey as his family prepares to leave the states and return to the United Kingdom for good.

The Late Late Show host recently described the moment that he met his television producer wife as a “miracle”, but wondered what she must think of him now after ten years of marriage.

“I absolutely knew minute one that I couldn’t do any better than this. When I met Jules…It’s a miracle,” Corden told Good Morning Britain host Richard Arnold on Friday (28 October).

He added: “Every day she must just look at me…‘What did I do? It’s a huge mistake!’”

Corden, 44, also revealed his plans to relocate his family to the UK once his talk show ends in summer 2023. “I love where we live. I love being in Los Angeles, but we always knew it was an adventure and not the final destination,” he explained. “This is amazing, this little island. The stuff it’s created and has given the world – I’ve always been very very proud to call it home.”

In April 2022, the actor announced he will be stepping down as host of The Late Late Show after eight years.

The Carpool Karaoke star was first introduced to his wife back in 2009 by actor Dominic Cooper. Three years later, the couple were married during a wedding ceremony at Babington House in Somerset, England. Since then, Corden and Carey have become parents to son Max, 11, and daughters Carey, eight, and Charlotte, four.

After announcing his departure from The Late Late Show, Corden explained how his family impacted his decision to leave the late night talk show. "My kids are getting older, their grandparents are getting older, and it perhaps just felt like the right time for us as a family to be freer in our decisions," he told Extra in April.

James Corden has recently made headlines after the owner of New York City restaurant Balthazar temporarily banned the actor from dining in his establishment. Restaurateur Keith McNally described Corden as “a tiny cretin of a man” for his alleged rude comments and demands towards Balthazar staff on two occasions. In an Instagram post, McNally “86’d” the comedian from his restaurant, only to rescind the ban shortly after.

The Into The Woods actor later addressed the allegations during an episode of The Late Late Show, where he explained that the reason for his alleged outburst was due to his wife’s food allergy. McNally had claimed that Corden sent back an “egg yolk omelette” that his wife ordered, but Corden explained that his wife was given food "she was allergic to" and detailed the alleged event.

“When everybody’s meals came, my wife was given the food that she was allergic to,” he said. “She hadn’t taken a bite of it or anything. No worries, we sent it back, all was good.”

“As her meal came wrong to the table the third time, in the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself and it is a comment I deeply regret,” he continued. “I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have such respect and I value anyone that does such a job. And the team at that restaurant are so great. That’s why I love it there.”