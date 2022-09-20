John Legend shares sweet ‘date night’ photo with Chrissy Teigen

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Legend has shared a photograph of Chrissy Teigen’s growing baby bump as the couple headed out for a glamourous date night.

The singer and model, who married in 2013, are currently expecting their third child. They also have a son named Miles, four, and daughter named Luna, six.

The pregnancy comes almost two years after they lost their son Jack when Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant in October 2020.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (19 September) evening, Legend shared a photograph of himself dressed in a black tuxedo and bowtie.

Meanwhile, Teigen looked radiant in a floor-length pink gown. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder design and empire waist which flowed over her pregnancy bump.

Teigen completed the look with large statement earrings and a bold red lip.

“Love me a tuxed up date night,” Legend captioned the post, adding a single red heart emoji.

Writing in the comments, Teigen responded: “You really do, so much.”

The TV presenter’s appearance has earned praise from fans and friends of the couple.

“Chrissy is glowing,” one person wrote. Another said: “Little blessings on the way. So happy for you both.”

“Can hardly wait to see how beautiful this babe will be,” a third person said.

One user wrote: “You both look amazing, especially Chrissy. Maternity has you glowing, beautiful mama.” Another said: “Baby Legend is growing!”

Earlier this month, Teigen revealed that the couple had mistakenly labelled the loss of their son Jack a miscarriage and that it was actually a life-saving abortion.

Speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit on 15 September, Teigen said it took her over a year to come to the shock realisation.

She clarified that she underwent the procedure after learning that the pregnancy was putting her life at risk.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen said at the summit.

She added: “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”