‘10 years ain’t enough!’: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share throwback selfies as they mark anniversary
‘Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!’ Biel wrote
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have celebrated 10 years of marriage with a series of throwback photos from their relationship.
The actor and singer began dating in January 2007 and married in Italy five years later on 19 October 2012.
With Wednesday (19 October) marking their wedding anniversary, Biel shared a series of photos of the couple over the years to her Instagram.
They included selfies of the pair enjoying a drink in matching dressing gowns, renewing their vows in Italy this summer and posing on a hike.
“Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!” Biel captioned the post. “Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”
Her Instagram was met with outpourings of support from Biel’s friends, with actor Beverley Mitchell writing: “Love you both so much! Happy anniversary lovebirds!!!!”
One commenter wrote: “Happy anniversary! Marriage is so hard without all the media/Hollywood pressure. You are handling it with poise and grace!”
Another added: “I hope you can prove that Hollywood marriages can stay together. Through thick and thin. Tough it out for love.”
Timberlake also shared his own set of pictures to mark the occasion, including a short video of the pair sharing a piece of spaghetti together in a restaurant like in The Lady and the Tramp.
“10 years ain’t enough!” he wrote. “You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”
Biel and Timberlake have two children together, Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.
Earlier this year, Biel reflected on the “unexpected” way Timberlake proposed to her in 2011 while they were snowboarding in Montana.
“It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow,” Biel recalled. “We were [in] head-to-toe snowboarding outfits – hats, gloves, everything.
“And, all of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow. And then he looks up at me and pulls out this ring. It was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious [moment].”
