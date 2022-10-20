Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘10 years ain’t enough!’: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share throwback selfies as they mark anniversary

‘Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!’ Biel wrote

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 20 October 2022 12:21
Comments
Jessica Biel reveals how Justin Timberlake proposed

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have celebrated 10 years of marriage with a series of throwback photos from their relationship.

The actor and singer began dating in January 2007 and married in Italy five years later on 19 October 2012.

With Wednesday (19 October) marking their wedding anniversary, Biel shared a series of photos of the couple over the years to her Instagram.

They included selfies of the pair enjoying a drink in matching dressing gowns, renewing their vows in Italy this summer and posing on a hike.

“Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!” Biel captioned the post. “Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

Recommended

Her Instagram was met with outpourings of support from Biel’s friends, with actor Beverley Mitchell writing: “Love you both so much! Happy anniversary lovebirds!!!!”

One commenter wrote: “Happy anniversary! Marriage is so hard without all the media/Hollywood pressure. You are handling it with poise and grace!”

Another added: “I hope you can prove that Hollywood marriages can stay together. Through thick and thin. Tough it out for love.”

Timberlake also shared his own set of pictures to mark the occasion, including a short video of the pair sharing a piece of spaghetti together in a restaurant like in The Lady and the Tramp.

“10 years ain’t enough!” he wrote. “You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

Biel and Timberlake have two children together, Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.

Earlier this year, Biel reflected on the “unexpected” way Timberlake proposed to her in 2011 while they were snowboarding in Montana.

Recommended

“It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow,” Biel recalled. “We were [in] head-to-toe snowboarding outfits – hats, gloves, everything.

“And, all of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow. And then he looks up at me and pulls out this ring. It was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious [moment].”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in