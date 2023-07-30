Kaley Cuoco becomes a ‘reverend’ to officiate friends’ wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kaley Cuoco said she stepped into the role of “reverend” to officiate her friend Tracey Wade’s wedding this weekend.

The Big Bang Theory star, 37, shared an Instagram Story that was first posted by a wedding guest at Wade’s nuptials on Saturday (29 July), which showed Cuoco standing under a floral arch while waving papers in her hand.

The original post was captioned: “Our Reverend Kaley Cuoco.” The actor added in her repost: “Yes this happened lol [sic].”

Sharing a number of snaps from the joyous day, Cuoco posted several polaroid photos of herself with her newly married friend and wrote in the caption: “I got to marry my nearest and dearest today! Love you Tracey Wade!”

She joked: “I’m avail [sic] for all future weddings, bat mitzvahs, and any legal ceremony you may need me for lol.”

In the US, it is common to get ordained online. The process allows a person to perform a legally binding wedding ceremony. According to the New York Times, many states don’t require ministers to register with their local government office.

Cuoco attended the ceremony with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, as well as her mother, father, and sister Briana.

One Instagram Story featured a black-and-white photo collage of Cuoco and Pelphrey kissing and pulling faces alongside the words “Wade + Tracey 29 July 2023”.

Kaley Cuoco confirmed that she got ordained in order to officiate her friend’s wedding (Instagram/Kaley Cuoco)

She wrote in the caption: “We love you Tracey Wade and Wade!!!”

In March, Cuoco welcomed her and Pelphrey’s first child together. The Flight Attendant star announced the birth of Matilda Carmine Richi Pelphrey via Instagram and said the couple were “overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle”.

Pelphrey, 40, who is best known for starring in the Netflix series Ozark, added in his own post: “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend Kaley Cuoco. You are incredible.”

Kaley Cuoco joked that she is available to officiate ‘future weddings, bat matzvahs and any legal ceremony' (Instagram/Kaley Cuoco)

Cuoco announced her pregnancy just five months after the couple confirmed they were dating last May. She said they were “beyond blessed and over the moon” about the new addition to their family.

Celebrating Pelphrey’s 41st birthday last week, Cuoco described her boyfriend as the “best partner, best son, best friend, best brother, best uncle, best dog daddy, best part-time therapist, best part-time nutritionist, best part-time trainer, best smoothie maker, best coffee barista, best tuna sandwich maker, best laugh, best heart”.

She wrote in an Instagram post paying tribute to him: “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. Bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you.”

The star has been married twice before, first to US tennis player Ryan Sweeting and later to equestrian star Karl Cook. Her marriage to Sweeting ended in 2016, and her marriage to Cook ended in 2021 after three years.