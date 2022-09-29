Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West has explained why his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, is his Instagram profile picture.

The Donda rapper cleared up any confusion about the bizarre decision in a post to his story, writing that he views the picture as a tribute.

Kim Kardashian, one of Jenner’s four daughters, filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after almost six years of marriage.

“I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect,” West said. “Let’s change the narrative”.

West previously alluded to a strained relationship with Jenner when he criticised the reality TV star’s parenting skills.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie and Kim do,” West wrote in a since-deleted post.

The social media move comes just days after West referenced the death of Queen Elizabeth II to express his own grief.

West wrote: “London I know how you feel. I lost my queen too.”

Kanye West’s Instagram (Kanye west/Instagram)

Though West did not confirm the meaning behind his message, fans believe he may have been referencing either Kardashian or his late mother, Donda.

In an interview with Good Morning America last week, West apologised to Kardashian for “any stress” he may have caused her.

“This is the mother of my children and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” West said.

“I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

While the former couple’s divorce appeared to be amicable at first, their relationship quickly became tumultuous after Kardashian started dating comedian Pete Davidson in October last year.

Davidson and Kardashian’s nine-month relationship was marked by multiple social media posts by West, in which he appeared to take aim at Davidson.

He has also shared videos accusing Kardashian of restricting his access to his children.

Speaking on Good Morning America, West said he had reached a co-parenting agreement with Kardashian, but that he had to “fight” for a “voice” on matters concerning his children.

“That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing,” West said.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.

“As a dad and as a Christian. And I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating.

“I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud.”