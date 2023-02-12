Kate Hudson says her ex-husband taught her how to feel ‘unconditionally loved’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Hudson has opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband Chris Robinson and what it was like falling in love with him.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story star rarely speaks about her former marriage but she reflected on how important Robinson was to her in a recent appearance on The World’s First Podcast, hosted by Hudson’s good friends Sara and Erin Foster.

Hudson, 43, recalled how the pair met in New York and said: “I came home, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m marrying this guy’.”

She noted that she was just 20 when she first met Robinson and that they married when she was 21.

“I just jump into the deep end of everything I do,” she continued. “People thought it was impulsive, but I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to dive right into this. I’m not going to second guess it. I’m in love with him. I’m not going to pretend like, ‘Oh we should wait’.

“I’m madly in love and I want to marry him, and so I just didn’t think twice,” Hudson explained. “I’m kind of still like that, except with a little more wisdom under my belt.”

Reminiscing about her relationship with the Black Crowes singer, Hudson said that the couple “worshipped each other”, adding: “He was also so important to teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved.

“Chris completely opened that floodgate for me forever. No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him, and him allowing me to understand what that felt like.”

Hudson and Robinson were wed from 2000 to 2007 and share their 19-year-old son, Ryder.

Kate Hudson and ex-husband Chris Robinson at the premiere of “Skeleton Key” at Universal Studios Cinema at Universal City Walk on August 2, 2005 (Getty Images)

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star later dated Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, with whom she shares 11-year-old son Bingham Hawn Bellamy. The pair were engaged in 2011 but ended it in 2014.

Hudson is currently engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, who she met through Sara and Erin. They have been engaged since September 2021 and share four-year-old daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

In December, the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson revealed why she hasn’t started planning her wedding to Fujikawa yet.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Hudson said she wasn’t sure about what type of wedding she wanted to have, pondering: “I go back and forth, I go: ‘Do I really want a big wedding?’ We’re so happy. It’s not the first thing I need.

“It’s not really the golden ticket…a wedding. And we also don’t know where we’re gonna do it. But it will happen.”