Kourtney Kardashian’s fans have defended the reality star after some people suggested her Blink-182-style pregnancy reveal was “staged”.

On Friday (16 June), the Poosh founder announced she and Travis Barker, who is the band’s drummer, are expecting their first child together in an Instagram post.

Kardashian, 44, posted a video in which she’s holding up a sign that reads “Travis I’m pregnant” at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

Her announcement recreated a scene from the music video of “All the Small Things”, one of the band’s most popular songs, during which a woman holds up the same sign.

Some people suggested the reveal was “staged” and that Barker already knew what she was planning on doing.

“Kourtney Kardashian announce [sic] that she’s pregnant at the concert and in the video she shows off a baby bump? How is it that Travis didn’t know she was pregnant? Sounds staged,” one social media user wrote.

Another person said: “Kourtney kardashian telling Travis barker she’s pregnant [with] a full on baby bump has me weak like people really think he didn’t know before the concert??”

In response, some fans came to the couple’s defence, saying the reveal video was “super cute” regardless of when Barker found out Kardashian was pregnant.

“So many sad people on the internet,” one user replied to the negative comments on the video. “He obviously knew. This is just how they chose to do their pregnancy announcement and it is super cute.”

Another comment read: “Women should be supporting other women, it’s 2023 for godsake! Congrats Kourtney!”

“This is my favorite Kardashian thing ever. Congratulations,” an Instagram user reacted to the video, that has received over 5.8 million likes at the time of writing.

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot last May, after dating for over a year.

The couple have previously documented how Kardashian was undergoing fertility treatments, as they expressed their desire to have a child together, on her family’s reality series The Kardashians.

Kardashian also opened up about the after-effects of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) in an episode that aired last April, responding to constant fan speculation that she was pregnant.

She told her mother Kris Jenner that “every single person on social media is always like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight”, explaining how her body was changing due to the treatments.

“I’m like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through,” she added.

At the time, she also explained how the medication “basically put me into a depression”.

Kardashian shares three children with her former partner, media personality Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker shares two children with his ex-wife and former Miss USA, Shanna Moakler. The musician was also briefly married to Melissa Kennedy.