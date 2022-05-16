Fans have congratulated Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after reports emerged that the couple were legally married this weekend.

The Kardashians star and Barker exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday 15 May.

For the occasion, Kardashian wore a white mini dress adorned with a red and gold heart under the bust. She accessorised with a white veil and maroon heels. Meanwhile, Barker looked smart in a full-black suit and matching sunglasses.

Photographs obtained by TMZ from outside the venue showed that Kardashian’s grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, known as MJ, was also in attendance.

The newlyweds were later seen driving off in vintage black convertible car, with a sign reading “just married” hanging off the back.

The news has been welcomed by fans, many of whom flocked to social media to praise the couple.

“I’m so happy for her,” one Twitter user wrote. Another said: “I want what they have.”

“I love this for them,” a third person wrote. “I love Kourtney and Travis from the outside looking in, so carefree,” another added.

One person wrote: “After years of drama, years of tears, years of pain, [Kourtney] finally gets what she deserves. She finally meets someone who will put her as a priority, who will love her.”

Some users also speculated whether Kardashian’s ex-partner, Scott Disick, would have known about the nuptials.

Disick and Kardashian dated for almost a decade before splitting up in 2015. They co-parent three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

The debut season of The Kardashians has shown Disick struggle to come to terms with Kardashian’s new relationship, often expressing that he feels “left out” of family gatherings.

According to People, Barker and Kardashian are due to hold a wedding ceremony in Italy in the “near future”.

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” a source said. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

Sunday’s nuptials come a little over a month after the pair exchanged vows in another wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada on 4 April. However, the wedding wasn’t legal as they were unable to obtain a marriage licence at the time.

Both Kardashian and Barker shared photographs from the ceremony on Instagram, where she shared that an Elvis impersonator had overseen the vows.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” Kardashian wrote.