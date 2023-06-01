Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are Hollywood’s latest rumoured couple after the celebrities were photographed together for the first time this week.

In photos published by The Daily Mail on 1 June, the stars were pictured outside the 27-year-old actor’s home in Beverly Hills. Jenner was seen hanging out with Chalamet’s older sister, Pauline Chalamet, along with supermodel sister Kendall Jenner.

According to ET, the photos were taken between 8 May and 18 May. In one image, both Jenner and Chalamet can be seen wearing white T-shirts and black pants. Another photo showed the two wearing matching in tie-dye shirts while Jenner held a coffee.

In a separate moment, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sported an all-black leather jacket and shirt, as she was photographed holding a pack of cigarettes outside Chalamet’s home.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first sparked romance speculation back in April after DeuxMoi claimed the 25-year-old Kardashians star and the 27-year-old Oscar nominee were dating.

“Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner,” read one anonymous text message sent to the popular celebrity gossip account. Several followers appeared to support the claim when they shared additional text messages confirming the romance rumours. “I heard they are both going to be at Coachella,” said one person, while another chimed in: “I can 100 per cent confirm that.”

The internet was instantly sent into a frenzy following the blind item, as fans shared their shocked reactions to the unlikely celebrity pairing: “Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card, what the f*** is going on.”

On 14 April, a source told People that the pair “are hanging out and getting to know each other” after TMZ published photos of what appeared to be the billionaire’s black Range Rover parked outside Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, the two were reportedly seen pulling up in their separate cars at Tito’s Taco stand in Santa Monica that same month. The Call Me By Your Name actor was pictured wearing an orange zip-up jacket, white baseball cap, and a black face mask. According to The Daily Mail, Jenner then “pulled up in her custom Extended Lincoln Navigator, with security in the front seats.”

Chalamet climbed into the back seat while one of Jenner’s bodyguards “hopped into [Chalamet’s] Escalade and followed closely behind their SUV”.

Another report claimed that Jenner and Chalamet “are keeping things casual” but “Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes”. The source told ET, “Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss. He appreciates her confidence and thinks she’s incredibly beautiful.”

Following reports that the two were dating, a video resurfaced on Twitter of Jenner and Chalamet running into each other at the Jean Paul Gaultier Paris Fashion Week show last January. In the clip, the two appeared to have a quick interaction as they were seen laughing during the exchange.

Jenner and Chalamet have yet to publicly address the romance rumours. The Independent has reached out for comment.

The mother of two isn’t the only famous member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan sparking romance rumours. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, has reportedly been dating rapper Bad Bunny since February. In fact, Page Six reported that the model and the Puerto Rican singer were seen grabbing dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood with a group of famous friends – including Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

In January, it was reported that Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott – who share daughter Stormi Webster, five, and Aire Webster, one – officially called it quits after dating on-and-off since 2017. A source told People at the time: “Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet was previously linked to actor Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp. The two first sparked dating rumours in 2018 after they starred alongside each other in the Netflix film, The King. The former couple were spotted kissing in New York around the same time, as well as packing on the PDA during a boat trip in Italy. However, in April 2020 it was reported the two had broken up after more than a year of dating. Chalamet was also referred to as single in the May issue of British Vogue that year.

The Little Women star has also been romantically linked to Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, and actor Eiza González.