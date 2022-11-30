Lala Kent says she was ‘terrified’ of having sex while sober

Lala Kent has revealed that she felt “terrified” about having sex while sober for the first time.
The Vanderpump Rules star, who has spoken candidly about her past struggles with alcoholism, recently opened up about an intimate moment she had over the summer.
Kent, 32, recently appeared as a guest on the Intimate Knowledge podcast with Meghan King, where she said she had got into a relationship as an alcoholic before becoming sober with the same person.
She said she was “already comfortable”, but having sex while sober was a different story.
“As far as being out there in the world sexually with nothing to, like, numb what’s happening – not like I want to be numb – but at least you got some liquid courage,” she explained.
“I was so terrified to have sex sober because I had never done it before.”
However, Kent told King that her fears were unfounded because they kept “coming back for more, a lot”.
“Whoever taught him needs some sort of award because it was mind-blowing,” she added.
Kent marked her fourth year of being sober in October with an Instagram post featuring photos of her and her family.
She wrote in the caption: “Today marks four years of sobriety. The weekend was full of love and support. Being present for my daughter… That part is priceless. I’m grateful and extremely humbled by each birthday that passes. But y’all, I am proud! Hell yes, Lala. You better work, girl.”
Kent was previously engaged to US film producer Randall Emmett, with whom she shares daughter Ocean. She said her journey to sobriety began after she was drink for four days straight on a trip to Disney World in 2018.
She told Touch Weekly magazine last year that, without her sobriety, she is “worthless in every other area”, adding: “It comes before motherhood and before my relationship.”
Kent ended her three-year engagement to Emmett in October 2021 after images surfaced of the producer allegedly cheating on her in Nashville with two women.
