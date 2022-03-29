Lana Condor has opened up about her fiancé Anthony De La Torre and revealed the heartwarming meaning behind the engagement ring he gave her.

Condor, 24, discussed how special her ring was during a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, detailing how De La Torre, 28, incorporated her heritage into the jewellery by designing it with a Vietnamese jeweller.

“He worked with this Vietnamese, family-owned jeweller from Canada—Paris Jewellers—to make it,” she said. “And he knows how important my heritage is to me. And he knows that paying it forward means a lot to me, as well. So he worked with these beautiful ladies there.”

“And I’m so happy, I can’t believe it,” she added.

Regarding how the engagement happened, Condor told Fallon that she wasn’t “necessarily surprised” when De La Torre popped the question, since she was “dropping hints left and right” about wanting to get engaged.

“I was like, ‘Babe, wow my nails look so good,’” she recalled.

She noted how they went to Mexico for the holidays and the musician had set up a “whole grand thing,” but it “fell through.” So he decided to propose during Christmas Eve dinner, which is what Condor said that she didn’t expect.

“He was setting up this dinner on the balcony, but I thought it was Christmas Eve dinner because I thought Christmas Eve was reserved for Baby Jesus,” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star explained. “So, I was like, ‘Oh no. It’s probably not going to happen tonight.’ And then it sure did.”

Condor publicly announced her engagement on Instagram last January, acknowledging how saying “yes” to the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor was the “easiest decision [she] ever made.” In the caption of the post, she had initially applauded De La Torre for working with Paris Jewellers on her ring.

“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate with a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is,” she wrote. “I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

The couple first met at a party for the Emmy Awards in 2015 and according to Condor, she was the one who made the first move, as she asked for his number so she could tell him a joke later.

“I got his digits,” she said during her interview with Fallon. “And as we were leaving, I was like ‘Oh, hey, hey, hey. I thought of this joke, but I forgot the punchline. Can I have your number, and then when I remember it later on, I’ll just text you.’”

Condor noted how she texted De La Torre 30 minutes later, asking: “What do you call a pile of kittens?” While Fallon didn’t know the answer, the actor revealed that the punchline was “a meow-ntain.”