Lily-Rose Depp kisses girlfriend 070 Shake in birthday tribute: ‘Love of my life’

Lily-Rose Depp has shared a romantic birthday tribute to her girlfriend, 070 Shake.

The Idol star, 24, took to Instagram on Tuesday (13 June) to wish the 26-year-old musician a happy birthday with sweet photos from their relationship.

“Happy birthday, love of my life,” Depp captioned the first image of the couple, who have been dating since January. The Voyagers actor snapped the mirror selfie, while 070 Shake was seen with her arm wrapped around Depp’s shoulder.

In the second photo, Depp can be seen holding her girlfriend’s neck as 070 Shake appeared to be smoking a cigarette. The “Guilty Conscience” singer – whose birth name is Danielle Balbuena but also goes by Dani Moon – held Depp’s heart-printed pink socks in the third photo.

For the last photo in the birthday tribute, The King star shared a sweet snapshot of the pair kissing. “Te amo Dani,” Depp wrote, alongside a red rose emoji.

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake made their relationship Instagram official back in May in celebration of their four-month anniversary. Depp confirmed she was dating the New Jersey rapper when she shared a photo of the two kissing to her Instagram Story. “Four months w my crush,” she captioned the post.

The pair first sparked romance rumours when they were seen together during Paris Fashion Week in March. Depp previously dated Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet from 2018 to 2020, while 070 Shake was romantically linked to singer Kehlani.

Lily-Rose Depp previously opened up about her sexuality when she was just 16 years old, after being featured in a campaign for The Self Evident Truths project, which promotes sexual fluidity. The model told Nylon that people had “misconstrued” her participation in the campaign, as many thought it was her way of coming out.

“That was really misconstrued, the whole thing,” she said in 2016. “A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labelling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool.”

“If you like something one day then you do, and if you like something else the other day, it’s whatever. You don’t have to label yourself because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid,” she continued. “I guess it came off the wrong way because then everyone labelled me as gay. That’s not what I was trying to say. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course!”