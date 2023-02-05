Lizzo ‘hard launches’ boyfriend Myke Wright at pre-Grammys party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lizzo has done a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing glamorous snaps of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles.

The “About Damn Time” singer attended the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons ceremony on Saturday night (4 February) alongside her comedian beau.

She posted snaps on her social media accounts of the pair embracing and appearing affectionate behind the scenes, with the caption: “Hard launch.”

Lizzo, 34, first confirmed she was in a relationship in April 2022 during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live show.

However, it wasn’t until June that she and Wright, 35, made their first public appearance together and debuted as a couple on the red carpet at the screening of Lizzo’s Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

At Saturday’s red carpet event, Lizzo donned a black mini dress with black and blue fringe along the neckline, sleeves and hem, designed by Alexander McQueen. She wore a pair of garters that held up her thigh high black boots underneath.

The singer’s celebrity friends rushed to comment on the photographs on her Instagram page, including plus-size model Tess Holliday, singer Sza, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, and model Lori Harvey.

Harvey wrote: “We love a hard launch”, while singer Kehlani said: “BEEN WAITIN’.”

One fan joked it was “about damn time” that Lizzo went official with Wright in public. Another said: “Can you imagine being the person who gets to date Lizzo???”

Last summer, Lizzo opened up about how her relationship with Wright “hits different” and revealed that they were “friends” first before getting together.

Speaking on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club show, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, said: “I have the most genuine people around me. They don’t give a s*** about Lizzo with the chain on, they care about Melissa.

“Everyone I am close with has met me before all this happened, and I think that’s important. Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too, we were friends.

“Not to say that I can’t be friends with people who met me after the fame, but it hit different when they knew you before 2019.”

Lizzo and Wright have been romantically linked since 2021, after they were pictured together on Valentine’s Day having dinner in Los Angeles.

They had been friends for a long time before being seen as a couple, as they met in 2016 as co-hosts on the MTV music series, Wonderland.