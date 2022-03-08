Love Is Blind cast crashes super fan’s wedding

A Love is Blind super fan couple was surprised by cast members of the show during their wedding day.

In a clip released by Netflix on 8 March, Love is Blind season two contestants Deepti Vempati, Salvador Perez, Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson, Iyanna McNeely, and Jarrette Jones visited the super fan couple on the day of their Vegas wedding.

The couple, Alexandra and Olaf, shared in the video how their relationship had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Olaf, who is from Brazil, was studying in the US on a student visa when he met his fiancée. Due to the pandemic, the couple’s relationship became a long distance one. Much like in Love is Blind, Alex and Olaf had to deepen their emotional connection without spending any physical time together.

Vempati, McNeely, and Ruhl popped champagne with Alex as they helped her get ready for the wedding, while Perez, Jones, and Thompson quizzed Olaf on his vows. Perez played the ukulele as the bride walked down the aisle, and season one fan favourites Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton officiated the couple’s wedding.

Love is Blind cast crashes fan wedding

In Netflix’s popular reality dating series, 30 single individuals are tasked with finding a lasting love connection, all without seeing each other in person. At the end of the 10-day social experiment, which is conducted in “pods”, six couples get engaged not based on appearances, but based on emotional and intellectual connection.

During the season two finale of Love is Blind, five couples made it to the altar, but only two said “I do” on their wedding day. The reunion special, which was released on Netflix 4 March, revealed the current status of Love is Blind’s relationships. Nick and Danielle and Jarette and Iyanna are still happily married. The rest of the couples — such as Shayne and Natalie and Mallory and Sal — gave love a second shot after the cameras were down, but couldn’t overcome their differences.