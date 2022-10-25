Love Is Blind: What actually is the ‘sexual kung fu’ Andrew was talking about?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The third season of the hit reality dating series Love Is Blind landed on Netflix this week. While the first four episodes have already brought loads of drama, there’s one particular moment that has fans cringing.

Love Is Blind season three cast member Andrew Liu is a 30-year-old wildlife photographer and director of operations from Austin, Texas. He’s also self-proclaimed “sexual kung fu” expert.

Yes, that’s right. In the pods, Liu hit it off with Nancy Rodriguez, a 32-year-old speech pathologist and real estate agent. When Liu asked Rodriguez what forms of physical affection she enjoys, he saw that as an opportunity to share some NSFW details on the most “transcendental” sex he’s ever had.

“That was my first experience doing orgasmic pleasure,” he revealed, as he spoke about his sexual escapades with a 41-year-old woman he dated in Bali. That was also his first experience with something known as sexual kung fu.

According to Liu, the ultimate goal of sexual kung fu is to achieve an orgasm without ejaculating. This is also known as edging, but let’s not burst his bubble.

“At this point I’m able to have sort of mini orgasms without ejaculating during sex,” he told Rodriguez, who couldn’t stop hiding her face in her hands on the other side of the wall.

So, is sexual kung fu a real thing? Well, it supposedly comes from Taoist tradition. Sex blogger Johnathan White writes that sexual kung fu is the “art of mastering your sexual energy, transmuting this energy into all aspects of life, becoming a multi-orgasmic man, and having complete sexual control.”

The practice is quite similar to edging, which involves sexual stimulation until stopping yourself from reaching orgasm. According to the International Society for Sexual Medicine, edging can actually increase the intensity of orgasm in some people.

While there might be some scientific backing to Liu’s favourite sex practice, that didn’t stop viewers from sharing their cringeworthy reactions to the scene on social media.

“oh my god andrew in love is blind ep 1 made me giggle with that whole speech if i were nancy i would have got up and left while he was still going on and on about sexual kung fu,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Andrew is sending me with this sexual kung fu speech,” said someone else.

“I’m crying at Andrew talking about sexual kung fu WHAT,” another user wrote.

This wasn’t Andrew Liu’s only awkard moment that had Love Is Blind fans talking this week. After Rodriguez rejected Liu’s proposal, producers asked the wildlife photographer how he was feeling during his confessional. When he asked the producers if the cameras were rolling, he was seen reaching for his pocket and pulling out eye drops. Liu proceeded to fill his eyes with drops and spoke about how it “didn’t feel good” to be dumped by Rodriguez.

“I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears,” he said, after reaching for the eye drops once more.

However, it’s still unclear whether Liu was faking the tears, or if his eyes were actually dry during the scene.

The next three episodes of Love Is Blind season three will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday 26 October.