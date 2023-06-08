Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island is back for its 10th season, with Maya Jama hosting her first summer series.

The famous villa, in which couples will get to know each other in the hope of finding love, has had another glow-up in preparation for the latest series.

Its new look includes a fresh colour scheme and the return of the dog house, as well as new day beds, according to the PA news agency.

The villa is tucked away off a dirt road in a remote area in the east of Mallorca, with a sprawling landscape of mountains and greenery in the background.

Love Island moved to the new property for the last summer series after the previous location, near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in the east of the Spanish island, reportedly became unavailable.

After you pass through strict security, the first noticable thing when you arrive is the massive production site. This area acts as a base for the show’s crew during the series’ eight-week run and in the period beforehand while they prepare for the launch.

As you approach the villa, a giant chrome heart over a wooden walkway greets you outside to let you know you are in the right place. This will act as the pathway for the islanders into their summer home.

It truly is as vibrant inside as it looks on TV, with the aesthetic heightened further by a neon blue tone added throughout the villa.

The workout area in the Love Island 2023 villa (ITV)

Some of the colours of the exterior furniture have been refreshed too, with bright yellow and blue sun loungers now in place alongside pink, yellow and orange bean bags.

The gladiator arena style is said to be as intimidating as it come across on TV; its long walk-way forces islanders to wait in anticipation as host Jama strolls in to deliver news about recouplings and dumpings.

The fire pit in the Love Island 2023 villa (ITV)

Alongside the return of the dog house for “naughty boys and girls”, two new day beds have been added outside so contestants can sleep outside if they are experiencing trouble in their couple.

The main bedroom is now decorated in vibrant pink and canary yellow with graphic artwork on the walls.

Meanwhile, the hideaway, which allows couples some alone time, is also back and it’s had a makeover including bright purple walls, a hot pink bed and a cupboard filled with chocolate body paint, body accessories and lingerie.

Day beds in the Love Island 2023 villa (ITV)

The walls throughout have also been adorned with neon signs and stencil designs of classic Love Island quotes and pop cultural phrases like “spill the tea” and “eat, sleep, crack on, repeat”.

Significant additions in every area of the villa – kept hidden from viewers – are the many cameras tucked away in bushes, corners and hanging over the beds.

Love Island has once again partnered with eBay as its series sponsor to help “fight against fast fashion” by stocking the islanders’ wardrobe with pre-loved clothing from the site.

(ITV)

This year the show has also introduced an “eBay chute”, which will allow the contestants to return their clothes so they can be relisted on the website.

The bathrooms will also boast a message from the breast cancer charity CoppaFeel, reminding them to check their chest for lumps and bumps which could be a sign of the condition.

The kitchen area in the Love Island 2023 villa (ITV)

Reflecting on what they hoped to achieve, the show’s creative director Mike Spencer said: “It’s trying to give these guys and girls the summer of their lives in the most aspirational, inspirational way that is somewhere you want to go with your mates.”

Reporting by PA