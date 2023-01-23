Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Island’s Lana shocks viewers by naming famous ex-boyfriend

Many viewers were unaware of the contestant’s celebrity past

Louis Chilton
Monday 23 January 2023 21:45
Comments
Love Island: Footballer Tom’s dramatic recoupling

Love Island star Lana Jenkins has shocked viewers by revealing the famous identity of one of her ex-boyfriends.

The topic of celebrity exes arose during Monday’s episode (23 January) of the popular ITV2 reality series.

While several contestants revealed they had, in the past, been romantically involved with famous people, Lana was seen naming her ex during a conversation with partner Ron.

As some viewers already knew, Lana’s ex was none other than Owen Warner, the Hollyoaks star who recently finished as a runner-up on the ITV reality series I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

“It’s my ex-boyfriend… he’s called Owen Warner,” Lana says, as she is filmed lounging around the villa.

Recommended

Ron responds: “So basically I’m competing with someone who’s just come runner-up on a massive show and who’s an actor... and I work in finance... yeah. Sick. This is great.”

Speaking in the beach hut, he added: “That was a shock, I don’t really know what to think about it.”

Reports previously suggested that Lana briefly dated Warner in 2020 after he broke up with Hollyoaks co-star Stephanie Davies.

Viewers reacted to the revelation on social media.

‘Love Island’ contestant Lana Jenkins

(ITV)

“LANA DATED F***ING OWEN WARNER WHAT?!” one incredulous viewer wrote.

“I audibly gasped when Lana said Owen Warner,” commented another.

“LANA AND OWEN WARNER??? THEE OWEN WARNER??? ain’t no way,” someone else wrote.

Recommended

For a full list of the contestants appearing on this year’s winter Love Island, click here.

Love Island continues daily on ITV2 at 9pm.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in