A raunchy confession on the latest episode of Love Island has left many viewers voicing the same thought on social media.

During Tuesday’s episode (17 January) of the hit ITV reality show, islanders revealed some of their most scandalous secrets to the group. Other contestants were then made to guess who the secret belonged to.

One of the islanders, Tanya disclosed her favourite sexual position, revealing it to be “backshots”.

The slang term is used to refer to sexual intercourse from behind – as she explains to some of the other contestants, along with accompanying hand gestures.

Viewers shared their amusement at the moment on social media, with many expressing bewilderment over the reaction Tanya’s family members would have had watching the conversation.

“Tanya? Backshots? Your mum is watching this,” one viewer wrote.

“Tanya babes the parents are watching man,” someone else quipped, while another viewer wrote: “I know Tanya’s parents are screaming.”

Of course, it wasn’t just Tanya who spoke about her private life on the show, with other islanders revealing stories of internet catfishing, group sex, and public fornication.

Viewers shared similarly bemused reactions on Twitter.

“These lot must cringe when they come off the show knowing their parents have heard their segz stories,” one fan wrote.

“Cry me dry..but I always think about their parents watching these games,” wrote another.

For a full list of the contestants appearing on this year’s winter Love Island, click here.

Love Island continues daily on ITV2 at 9pm.

In her review of the series premiere for The Independent, Elise Bell wrote: “These early episodes are dull. The format at this point is slightly tired and outdated.

“And yet, this is Love Island at its most pure, before the fights and the mess, before Women’s Aid have had to make a statement about someone’s onscreen behaviour, or any adult men have sucked a boob on live TV.”