Love Island first look teases drama from new bombshell and first firepit recoupling

A first look at Tuesday night’s Love Island has teased bombshell Tom shaking things up - and a dramatic recoupling at the firepit.

As the late arrival, Tom has the chance to steal one of the girls away from their current partner and he’s expected to make his decision tonight.

The preview clip also teases a game of dares, in which the bombshell has the chance to “snog the three fittest Islanders”.

Love Island returns to ITV2 at 9pm on Tuesday night.

