Madonna regrets getting married ‘both times’ and says her ‘current obsession’ is sex

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Madonna has answered a series of questions about her professional and personal life, in a new video uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday (30 August).

In the nearly seven-minute video, titled “Finally Enough Talk: 50 Questions with Madonna”, the 64-year-old pop star answers 50 fan questions to celebrate the release of her Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones remix collection earlier this month.

The topics of the questions range from the recently released Elvis film and book recommendations, to musical collaborations and guilty pleasures.

When asked what her “greatest guilty pleasure” is, the “Ray of Light singer” responded: “Sex.”

She also gave the same response when quizzed about her “current favourite obsession.”

Dressed in a black, plunging dress, and fishnet stockings, Madonna called getting married “both times” a decision she made that “maybe wasn’t the best idea”.

The Grammy winner was married to Sean Penn for four years, from 1985 until 1989. She wed Guy Ritchie in 2000 and the pair split up after eight years of marriage.

In a 2009 interview with David Letterman, Madonna said she would rather ‘get run over by a train’ than ever get married again. She is currently dating model Andrew Darnell, 23.

While answering the fan questions, Madonna also revealed her pet peeve is “lazy people”, that she’s “gagging to work with” Britney Spears again, and that she would be a school teacher if she wasn’t a musician.

Spears, 41, and Madonna released their hit track “Me Against The Music” 19 years ago. Madonna also publicly expressed support for Spears during her bitter conservatorship court battle against father Jamie last year.

When asked to name one musician she hasn’t collaborated with yet, but would like to in the future, Madonna picked Kendrick Lamar.

Earlier this week, Madonna became the first-ever woman to achieve a place on the Billboard 200 albums chart across five decades.

She has had newly charting Top 10 records on Billboard 200 albums chart in all decades since the 1980s, and just bagged her spot in the 2020s too.

Her newest album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, was released on 19 August and won a place at number eight on the September chart, resulting in the prestigious achievement.