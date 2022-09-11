Melanie Chisholm says being a successful woman makes relationships ‘more complicated’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Melanie Chisholm has said relationships become “more complicated” for successful women.

The former Spice Girl, who was known as Mel C or Sporty Spice, opened up about her dating life following her recent breakup with music producer Joe Marshall, who still works as her manager.

Chisholm, 48, has been in a series of relationships throughout her life and has never been married. She shares a 13-year-old daughter, Scarlet, with former partner Thomas Starr.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Chisholm said she did not know if her luck with relationships was due to “being in the public eye or whether it’s a personal thing”.

“I think being a successful woman makes things more complicated,” she said. “But who knows the reasons why some people find a soulmate and stay together for ever and then other people…”

She continued: “For me, I’ve decided that life is a series of chapters. I think that’s a good way to not have regrets.”

The “Wannabe” singer joked that she is “single, ready to mingle”, adding: “This is my Tinder profile in The Sunday Times, I feel that’s quite a good place.”

However, when it comes to the idea of getting married, Chisholm is firmly against it, due to her own parents’ divorce when she was three years old.

“I’ve never, never wanted to marry,” she said. “Maybe marriage works for some people, but maybe to think it works for the majority is an old-fashioned notion.”

The Queen shakes hands with Geri Halliwell as she met the Spice Girls in 1998 (PA) (PA Archive)

Elsewhere in the interview, Chisholm reminisced about attending the wedding of Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, to Nicola Peltz in April.

Brooklyn married Peltz in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony, in front of celebrity guests including Gordon Ramsay, Serena and Venus Williams, Eva Longoria, and fellow Spice Girl member Melanie Brown.

“Brooklyn was the first Spice baby to get married, so it was lovely to be there and to support Victoria,” she said.

A cover version of the Spice Girls’ hit song “Wannabe” was played during the ceremony, but Chisholm said she did not dance because “Scarlet would never have forgiven me”.