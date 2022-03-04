Melinda Gates has revealed that she is dating again following her split from Bill Gates.

The couple announced their decision to part ways in May 2021 via a joint statement from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they shared on Twitter.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

The statement continued: “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

The couple had been married since 1994 and have three children together.

Now, speaking to Gayle King, Gates explained that she is looking for love again.

“It’s interesting at this point,” she told King in the interview that aired on CBS Mornings in the US on Thursday.

“You know, I’m dipping my toe in that water a little bit,” she continued.

“I feel like, I’m in a really good place. And I’m really, really excited about my life and about the world—the work ahead.”

Gates recalled being in “tears” about the divorce shortly before having to attend a Gates foundation meeting.

When asked about her reasons for the split, Gates said: “It was not one thing, it was many things [that led to the divorce].”