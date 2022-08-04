Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith reportedly files for divorce after cheating allegations
Smith recently claimed that Ne-Yo was cheating on her “with numerous women” in a social media post
Ne-Yo Reacts to ‘Heartbroken’ Wife Crystal Renay’s Cheating Allegations
Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay Smith has reportedly filed for divorce from the singer after making several public accusations that he had been cheating on her.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Smith filed for divorce from Ne-Yo on Monday, saying the couple’s marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” The former reality television star also alleged that her estranged husband had “fathered a child with another woman”.
The divorce filing comes just days after Smith said in an Instagram post that she was ready to walk away from her relationship with the star after “eight years of lies and deception”. Smith, 36, claimed she discovered she was sharing her “life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them”.
“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement,” the post began. “To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”
“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect,” she wrote.
Ne-Yo – whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith – responded to his wife’s allegations in a Twitter post on Sunday.
“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” the 42-year-old wrote. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”
Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay Smith were married in 2016 and share three children together – Shaffer Chimere Jr, six, Roman Alexander-Raj, four, and Isabella Rose, two. Ne-Yo is also a father to Madilyn, 11, and Mason, 10, from his previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw.
Court documents filed by Smith also said that she will be asking for “primary custody of the kids and joint legal custody.”
In 2020, Smith initially filed for divorce from Ne-Yo before remarrying in April 2022.
