Olivia Attwood and her new husband footballer Bradley Dack have commemorated their wedding day by getting matching tattoos.

The pair wed in an intimate London ceremony on Saturday (3 June) and were joined by Attwood’s best friends Georgia Harrison and Amber Davies, who she met while appearing on ITV2’s reality dating show Love Island.

The reality TV star and Blackburn Rovers footballer got corresponding designs inked by celebrity tattoo artist Pablo Gutierrez.

They chose the phrase “till death do us part”, with Attwood having the first half of the phrase and her new husband having the latter, according to Metro.co.uk.

Attwood is best known for appearing in the third series of ITV’s reality dating show Love Island in 2017, where she came third place alongside her then-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

The couple were surrounded by 80 friends and family at the ceremony at the Bulgari Hotel in Knightsbridge, which was decorated 10,000 roses and over 25,000 individual flowers by Red Floral Architecture.

Attwood wore a £30,000 wedding dress for the ceremony – a bespoke lace-sleeved gown designed by Galia Lahav.

After splitting from Hughes following her departure from Love Island in 2017, Attwood reconnected with Dack. The pair had been dating on and off before Attwood decided to appear on the show and finally got engaged in October 2019.

Ahead of the wedding, Attwood shared a sweet tribute to her husband, reminiscing on the day they met.

“Got talking to this dude in libertine (nightclub) about 8 years ago because i loved a free drink and he had a cute smile…… tomorrow I’m marrying him,” she wrote, adding: “Modern day love stories.”

The pair’s relationship has been documented in the ITVBe series Olivia Meets Her Match, which will now be rebranded into Olivia Marries Her Match.