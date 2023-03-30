Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new survey has revealed that more than 30 per cent of men feel confused about their sexual preferences after watching porn.

The modern love survey conducted by GQ, carried out among 604 men between the ages of 16 and 44, found that of the respondents who watch porn, more than half of them found that it impacted their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Meanwhile, more than half (54 per cent) said that watching porn made them feel self-conscious about their bodies, while 42 per cent said watching it left them with feelings of guilt or self-loathing.

Of the men who were surveyed, 43 per cent said they have watched porn with their partner and 25 per cent watch it regularly.

Elsewhere in the survey, it was found than 70 per cent of men have lied about themselves on dating apps.

Among those categories, 36 per cent misrepresented themselves in their photos, while 35 per cent lied about their age.

Meanwhile, 28 per cent lied about their age, while 27 per cent were fibbing about their height.

The study also revealed that 21 per cent of men in monogamous relationships were still using dating apps.

Respondents were also asked about how much of a priority sex and relationships are in their lives. Almost half of the the men, 47 per cent, said they can be happy in a relationship with little to no sex.

This reflects their overall priorities, too, the study suggests, with 35 per cent of men prioritising spending time with their friends and family.

A quarter of respondents said working out and making money was a priority, while sex and romance was only a priority for 12 per cent of individuals.

GQ’s survey was administered across February and March 2023 and posted a series of single, multiple choice and write-in questions to 604 individuals across the UK.