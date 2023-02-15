Love Is Blind star Raven Ross reveals new relationship as she shares breakup advice

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love is Blind star Raven Ross has shared some helpful dating advice, as well as details about her new relationship, following split from ex-fiancé SK Alagbada.

In the third season of Love is Blind: After the Altar – which premiered on Netflix on 10 February – cast member SK Alagbada proposed to girlfriend Raven Ross nearly one year after he initially rejected her at the altar on their wedding day.

However, it was revealed last November that they had split after multiple women on social media had claimed they were in a relationship with Alagabada while he was engaged to Ross. Now, the 30-year-old pilates instructor has revealed she has a new romance in her life.

“I’ve gone on quite a few dates [since SK],” Ross told People in an interview published on Monday. “Actually, the guy that I’m dating now sent me a message on Instagram. It’s relatively new. But it’s going well, so knock on wood.”

While Ross explained that she had “to have lots of hard conversations” with her new boyfriend after her last relationship unfolded in the public eye, she maintained that things have been smooth sailing.

“I think he had seen the show,” she said, adding that he doesn’t “really see or follow” the social media drama. “I’ve definitely had to explain a lot of things, and that’s not easy. That’s super awkward. But it’s only brought us closer together so far, so it’s going really well. We’ll see.”

After calling it quits with Alagbada last fall due to cheating rumours, Ross has inarguably gained some insightful knowledge about dating. As for those who might be going through a bad breakup, Ross recently shared that singles should never ignore their “gut feelings”.

“For people who are going through a similar situation, my biggest takeaway was: never ignore your gut feelings and speak up,” she told E! News on 14 February. “I was someone who never wanted to have hard conversations, and that hasn’t served me. So, it’s hard to do it in the moment but you will have so many more answers.

“Just speak from your heart, let your guard down and don’t ignore when you have a bad feeling.”

Raven Ross and Sk Alagbada were engaged sight unseen during the third season of Love Is Blind after striking up an emotional connection in the pods. Although Alagbada rejected Ross at the altar during the season three finale, that didn’t stop the former couple from building a relationship after their wedding.

The two maintained a long-distance relationship and Alagbada re-proposed to Ross in the After the Altar special. However, filming picked back up for Ross in November 2022 as she was seen reeling with the cheating allegations.

“Since then a lot has changed,” she tearfully said at the end of the three-part series. “My world is completely different because SK cheated on me, and now our relationship is over.”

“I still believe in love and I’m so happy for my friends who have found that,” she added. “They are, like, my biggest inspiration and I know it’s coming for me.”