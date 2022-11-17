Ramona Agruma reveals ‘scary’ part about dating Rebel Wilson

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ramona Agruma has opened up about the “scary” parts of dating someone in the spotlight.

The fashion designer recently revealed she was not used to the amount of attention she received in the wake of her relationship with Rebel Wilson going public earlier this year.

“It was shocking at the beginning and hard because I’m not used to so much attention,” she explained during an appearance on The Morning Show on Thursday. “I’m more private, more homebody. That doesn’t mean that I don’t like to go out and party, but I’m more private.”

“So, it was a little bit scary, I guess, at the beginning,” she added. “But we still try to keep our lives private. Obviously, you can’t always escape the paparazzi.”

Apart from being photographed wherever they go, Agruma also explained how she handles rumours about her relationship, like when a false report claimed she was engaged to the Pitch Perfect star.

“Personally, I don’t go and read it,” she said. “But some of your friends would call, like, ‘Oh congratulations,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait a second, for what? Something happened that I don’t even know of.’”

In June, Rebel Wilson came out on Instagram when she revealed her relationship with Agruma, calling her girlfriend a real-life “Disney Princess”.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the Senior Year actor captioned a smiling selfie of the pair, along with a rainbow emoji.

Since then, the couple have gone on to welcome daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate. The 42-year-old actor shared the baby news on Instagram earlier this month, with a picture featuring her newborn baby.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” Wilson captioned the post. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

Wilson went on to thank “everyone who has been involved” in welcoming Royce, but especially praised her “gorgeous surrogate” for carrying her child.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” she continued. “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

While appearing on The Morning Show, Agruma revealed how the couple has adjusted to motherhood since the birth of their daughter. “You don’t know what it’s going to be like until you experience it. It’s been life-changing, in a good way,” she explained.

“You start thinking about someone else, not just yourself. Before I was like, ‘I should go have a massage,’ but now I just want to spend time with her.”