Fans are in “awe” after looking at Rihanna’s recent post on Instagram where she’s showing off her baby bump.

On Monday (31 January), the 33-year-old singer revealed that she and rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child.

The duo shared the news during an outing in Harlem, New York City, during which Rihanna was photographed in a long pink puffer jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her pregnant stomach.

In photos captured of the couple and published by People, the pair can be seen holding hands and smiling at one another as they walk in the snow, while other photos show the musicians embracing

On Thursday (3 February), Rihanna posted more photos of her growing baby bump with the caption: “How the gang pulled up to Black history month.”

In one photo, the Fenty Beauty mogul can be seen staring at her baby bump while standing in front of the mirror in a toilet.

Many friends, family, and fans have shown love and appreciation in the comments section of Rihanna’s post.

Filmmaker Amarachi Nwosu wrote: “Mama Ri! We are so happy for you Queen.”

Models Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid as well as Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, Ludacris, pro tennis player Naomi Osaka, and photographer Mario Sorrenti were among others to drop heart emojis and kind messages on Rihanna’s post.

“Baby Fenty is on the way y’all! Finally!” one excited fan commented.

Another person added: “I’m in awe. RIHHHHHHH, I am SO overjoyed for y’all this is such a Blessing Man.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since November 2020, but made their official debut on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2021.

Rocky called Rihanna the “love of my life” when discussing his girlfriend during an interview with GQ in May 2021.

He was also asked whether he felt he was ready to be a father, to which the rapper said: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely.

“Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”