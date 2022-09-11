Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Robbie Williams praises wife Ayda Field for letting him be ‘consumed’ by work: ‘As long as it isn’t mood-altering substances’

The pop star describes work as ‘the lesser of two evils’

Kate Ng
Sunday 11 September 2022 11:09
Comments
Robbie Williams discusses drug use on Instagram

Robbie Williams has praised his wife, Ayda Field, for letting him be “consumed” by work.

The 48-year-old pop star said that as long as he isn’t turning to “mood-altering substances”, Field is happy for him to stay busy with “whatever I’m addicted to at the time”.

Williams, who has been married to Field since 2010, opened up about his career and family life in a new Sunday Times interview.

He is currently working on a new clothing line, called Hopeium. Williams said Field is “great at allowing me to be consumed by whatever I’m addicted to at the time, as long as it isn’t mood-altering substances.

“It’s the lesser of two evils if I’m still awake at half five in the morning with some Biros and some Sharpies, giggling at myself from something I’ve just written.”

Recommended

The former Take That singer has spoken candidly about drug and alcohol addiction in the past and once revealed that anti-depressants helped him overcome “demons”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams opened up about the difficulties of being on the move constantly with his family, which includes four children.

He described family life as a “moving caravan that is constantly in a state of flux, has no base and doesn’t know where it’s supposed to go”.

“I used to get flustered and [panicked] about it, but it’s just how we live,” he said.

“Having four kids makes things complicated when their daddy does work everywhere else but their base, which is California.”

Recommended

Williams and Field, a Turkish-American model and actress, share nine-year-old Teddy, eight-year-old Charlton, four-year-old Coco, and two-year-old Beau.

The pair married at Williams’ home in Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills, on 7 August 2010.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in