Robbie Williams has praised his wife, Ayda Field, for letting him be “consumed” by work.

The 48-year-old pop star said that as long as he isn’t turning to “mood-altering substances”, Field is happy for him to stay busy with “whatever I’m addicted to at the time”.

Williams, who has been married to Field since 2010, opened up about his career and family life in a new Sunday Times interview.

He is currently working on a new clothing line, called Hopeium. Williams said Field is “great at allowing me to be consumed by whatever I’m addicted to at the time, as long as it isn’t mood-altering substances.

“It’s the lesser of two evils if I’m still awake at half five in the morning with some Biros and some Sharpies, giggling at myself from something I’ve just written.”

The former Take That singer has spoken candidly about drug and alcohol addiction in the past and once revealed that anti-depressants helped him overcome “demons”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams opened up about the difficulties of being on the move constantly with his family, which includes four children.

He described family life as a “moving caravan that is constantly in a state of flux, has no base and doesn’t know where it’s supposed to go”.

“I used to get flustered and [panicked] about it, but it’s just how we live,” he said.

“Having four kids makes things complicated when their daddy does work everywhere else but their base, which is California.”

Williams and Field, a Turkish-American model and actress, share nine-year-old Teddy, eight-year-old Charlton, four-year-old Coco, and two-year-old Beau.

The pair married at Williams’ home in Mulholland Estates, Beverly Hills, on 7 August 2010.