Robbie Williams says he didn’t want to be the ‘only c***’ in Take That biopic
‘If I rewrite everybody to be lovely, then I’m the only arsehole, and I can’t be having that’
Robbie Williams has opened up about the forthcoming biopic Better Man.
The former Take That singer will star as himself in the film, which is due to be released next year.
Directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey, Better Man will also feature fictionalised depictions of his Take That bandmates Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Jason Orange.
According to Williams, a Take That reunion is very much on the cards, but it may depend on how his former bandmates react to the biopic.
Speaking to The Times, he said: “How [the band] receive it will have a lot to do with what happens next. If this film was my life from 2010 to 2022, it would be a love letter to Gary Barlow. But I speak in the film how I thought when I was 16, 17, 18.
“We have a very complicated relationship, me and the boys. A loving and jovial relationship, but I will always be the youngest, the runt of the litter.”
While he insisted that he didn’t wish to “open up old wounds”, Williams added that he didn’t want to “restrict [himself] from a truth” that was his, “of its time”.
“I mean, listen, I can’t be the only c*** in the film,” he continued. “If I rewrite everybody to be lovely, then I’m the only arsehole, and I can’t be having that.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies