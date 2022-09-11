Robbie Williams says he didn’t want to be the ‘only c***’ in Take That biopic

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robbie Williams has opened up about the forthcoming biopic Better Man.

The former Take That singer will star as himself in the film, which is due to be released next year.

Directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey, Better Man will also feature fictionalised depictions of his Take That bandmates Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Jason Orange.

According to Williams, a Take That reunion is very much on the cards, but it may depend on how his former bandmates react to the biopic.

Speaking to The Times, he said: “How [the band] receive it will have a lot to do with what happens next. If this film was my life from 2010 to 2022, it would be a love letter to Gary Barlow. But I speak in the film how I thought when I was 16, 17, 18.

“We have a very complicated relationship, me and the boys. A loving and jovial relationship, but I will always be the youngest, the runt of the litter.”

While he insisted that he didn’t wish to “open up old wounds”, Williams added that he didn’t want to “restrict [himself] from a truth” that was his, “of its time”.

“I mean, listen, I can’t be the only c*** in the film,” he continued. “If I rewrite everybody to be lovely, then I’m the only arsehole, and I can’t be having that.”