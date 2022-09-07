Robbie Williams tells Damon Albarn to ‘f*** off’ after criticism of Taylor Swift

Robbie Williams said Damon Albarn should “f*** off” and “just get a few ribs removed and give yourself a n***” after the Gorillaz frontman claimed Taylor Swift does not write her own songs.

“I think that when people say that, what they’re actually doing is having a w*** about themselves,” Williams told NME.

Albarn insisted that his comment, which he made to the LA Times, was not intended to “discredit” Swift, who also hit back at his claim in January.

