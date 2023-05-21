Sarah Jessica Parker toasts to 26th wedding anniversary with Matthew Broderick

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a sweet celebration post to mark her 26th wedding anniversary with husband Matthew Broderick.

The actors married on 19 May 1997, after meeting at a theatre company where they both were performers, and are parents to three children: son James: 20, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, both 13.

On Saturday (20 May) night, Parker marked the anniversary by sharing a bottle of champagne with Broderick.

Sharing a picture of the champagne cork to Instagram, the 58-year-old wrote: “Happy 26th anniversary my husband.

“That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne. And a gorgeous walk home. Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you. XOX, your SJ.”

Tunisian singer Emel Mathlouli commented on the post: “We crossed paths on your walk home, you looked happy,” while comedian Amy Sedaris wished the pair a “happy anniversary”.

Parker and Broderick, who recently starred together in the Broadway production of Plaza Suite, live in Greenwich Village in New York with their children.

Last year, Broderick, 61, said that he fell in love with Parker the first time he laid eyes on her.

Asked when he knew he would marry his future wife, the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star said: “Oh, the first time I met her.

“I saw her walking down the street and thought, ‘That’s it,’” he added.

Parker is currently reprising the role of Carrie Bradshaw, the part she played on Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004, in spin-off series And Just Like That….

Parker and Broderick, with their children James, Marion and Tabitha (Getty Images)

The show premiered last year on HBO Max and is returning for a second season in June.

When the trailer dropped in April, it teased the return of Carrie’s ex-boyfriend Aidan, played by John Corbett.

And Just Like That... season two airs on 22 June on HBO Max in the US, and Sky Comedy and Now TV in the UK.