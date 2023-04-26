Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

And Just Like That is back and so is Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) ex-boyfriend Aidan (John Corbett).

Max (formerly HBO Max) released the first trailer for the Sex and the City spinoff’s second season on Wednesday (26 April), teasing a June release.

The short clip shows Carrie having “exit out of grief” sex after mourning the death of Mr Big (Chris Noth) in season one.

At the end of the trailer, Parker’s voiceover says: “And just like that, I realised some things are better left in the past. But maybe not everything.” As the line is delivered, Aidan is seen stepping out of a taxi outside Carrie’s New York City apartment.

We also see progression in the relationship between Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Carrie’s podcast producer, Che (Sara Ramirez).

Aidan’s return divided fans when the character’s return was announced last year with some fans likening it to the real-life second romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and others calling them “toxic”.

The original series – which ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004 and was followed by two film sequels – showcased a major love triangle between Carrie, Aidan, and Mr Big.

Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘And Just Like That...' (Craig Blakenhorn/Max)

Carrie eventually married Mr Big, who subsequently died in the first episode of And Just Like That. Noth was later cut from returning as a cameo in the finale after several women accused him of sexual assault.

Following the season one finale, the show’s executive producer explained why Aidan had been absent from And Just Like That.

He told Deadline: “It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie. This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through [Big’s death] and into the light – the last episode is called, ‘Seeing the Light.’ We wanted to get her out.”

And Just Like That... season two is out this June on Max. All 10 episodes of And Just Like That season one are available to watch on Sky Comedy, Now TV and Amazon Prime Video.