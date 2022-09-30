Selena Gomez slams ‘vile’ comments on social media after Hailey Bieber denies ‘stealing’ Justin Bieber
She urged fans to understand that ‘words matter’ in a TikTok Live
Selena Gomez has condemned the “vile and disgusting” comments she’s seen posted online, shortly after Hailey Bieber denied “stealing” Justin Bieber from her.
In a TikTok Live, the actor, 30, thanked fans for their support, before going on to subtly address the rage directed at the model, 25, since she spoke out about her relationship with Justin, 28.
“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting,” the Rare Beauty founder said.
She added: “And it’s not fair and no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.
“All I have to say is it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words ‘cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”
She continued: “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means and that is words matter. Truly matter.
“I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else.
“I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out, so have a wonderful rest of your day, and I appreciate all the love.”
Hailey became engaged to Justin in July 2018 and the pair got married just over a year later in September 2019.
Their engagement shocked fans of the three stars, as the relationship began less than six months after Justin seemingly rekindled his romance with Gomez.
Selena, who plays Mabel on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, took to TikTok just one day after Hailey’s tell-all interview was released.
During her appearance on the Call Me Daddy podcast, Bieber insisted that Justin had not cheated on Selena with her.
She said: “When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship.
“It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I was raised better than that.”
Bieber said: “I understand how it looks from the outside, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing to close that door, but of course, there’s a very long history there and I respect that a lot.”
