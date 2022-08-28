Jump to content
Stacey Solomon shares highlights from Joe Swash wedding

The couple’s lavish wedding celebration took place at their family home in Essex last month

Saman Javed
Sunday 28 August 2022 09:19
Stacey Solomon calls out ‘creepy stalker’ after being followed on hen do

Stacey Solomon has shared a video of “highlights” from her wedding to Joe Swash last month.

The Loose Women presenter posted the footage to her Instagram on Saturday (27 August), showing how the ceremony incorporated Solomon’s Jewish religion.

The video also includes snippets of Swash’s teary-eyed reaction after seeing Solomon walk down the aisle, the cutting of the wedding cake and the evening party.

“These are the memories we’ve laughed about and thought about every day for the last month,” Solomon wrote in the caption.

“We just got our mini video highlights back and I just couldn’t not share it with you. It’s Rose waving at Joe as she comes down the aisle, Zachary’s smile, Rose’s dancing, the cake, being up on the chairs (imagined that moment for so long I don’t know why), the boys happiness just EVERYTHING.

“All of those moments I didn’t see and all of those moments I remember like it was yesterday. I hope this makes you smile as much as it did us this morning.”

Swash and Solomon began dating in 2015. They have two children together: a son named Rex, three, and a 10-month-old baby daughter named Rose.

Solomon also has a son, Zachary, 14, from her previous relationship with Dean Dox, and shares 10-year-old named Leighton with ex-partner Aaron Barham.

The video also showed the couple taking part in several Jewish traditions, such as the breaking of the glass, which is when the groom steps on a glass inside a cloth bag. The couple were also seen hoisted in the air and sitting in chairs during the “hora” dance.

Posting on her Instagram Story, Solomon revealed the pair also took part in yichud. In Jewish tradition, following the wedding ceremony the couple spends at least eight minutes in seclusion away from the wedding party, to allow them to reflect privately on their marital bond.

The couple’s lavish wedding celebration took place at their family home in Essex last month.

For the occasion, the bride opted for a shimmering floor-length gown featuring a corseted bodice and A-line skirt from Irish boutique Verona Bridal.

Meanwhile, Swash looked smart in a three-piece navy blue suit, worn over a white shirt and sage green bowtie.

