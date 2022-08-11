Mrs Hinch reveals sweet way Stacey Solomon asked her to be a bridesmaid
‘We were in the cinema together stuffing our faces with popcorn and ice-cream at the time,’ she told her fans on Instagram
Stacey Solomon’s friend Mrs Hinch has a shared the story about how the Loose Women presenter asked her to be a bridesmaid at her wedding.
Solomon, 32, and her now husband, Joe Swash, 40, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in their Essex home – dubbed “Pickle Cottage” – last month.
Taking to her Instagram stories today, cleaning influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, known as Mrs Hinch, shared details of the sweet moment with her friend while doing a Q&A with fans keen to know more about the Pickle Cottage nuptials.
Quizzed about the moment Solomon asked her to be a bridesmaid, Mrs Hinch said: “We were in the cinema together stuffing our faces with popcorn and ice-cream at the time [when she asked me].
“So (we) left the film early and went girlie shopping instead but we were both so shocked at the price of the designer sunglasses that we walked out empty-handed, and went for some Wasabi instead!
“We ate it sat outside an old random pub together on our own in the dark. I bl**dy loved it! @Staceysolomon the most beautiful bride, we love you xx”.
It comes a matter of days after Solomon shared photo with Swash and surrounded by her bridesmaids dressed in matching sky-blue dresses with cascasding ruffle sleeves, while the Loose Women star stunned in her ivory princess gown.
She captioned the post: “Our Bridesmaids. So grateful to be surrounded by the most incredible women we could ever wish for. Love you all to the moon and back. Thank you for being there always & forever.
“Excuse the spam but Im enjoying dragging this bubble out for as long as possible. Every time we get snippets from the day it just brings those moments back and it’s the best feeling ever. Happy Sunday Everyone.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies