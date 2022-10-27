Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Island’s Andrew Le Page has paid tribute to his girlfriend Tasha Ghouri with a meaningful tattoo.

The couple met on this year’s season of ITV’s popular dating show, where they finished in fourth place.

Ghouri, a 24-year-old model, was the first deaf contestant to appear on the show. She previously made headlines after pictures of her modelling earrings with her cochlear implant clearly visible went viral on social media.

In a post shared to Twitter on Wednesday (26 October), Ghouri revealed her boyfriend had marks his affections for her with a new tattoo.

Ghouri shared a photograph of the ink – a message written in sign language, with her cochlear implact incorporated into the design.

“So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!!” she wrote.

“How beautiful it’s ‘ily’ [I love you] in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around.”

BSL is British sign language, and is the preferred language among the UK’s deaf community.

Ghouri also clarified that the sign for “I love you” was first created for American sign language but came to also be adopted by BSL.

“There is another way to sign [I love you] in BSL which is what me and my dad did to each other when he came into the villa. But both can be used in BSL as I know both,” she added.

Le Page also shared a photograph of his new tattoo to his Instagram story, writing in the caption that it has a “special meaning”.

Since her success on the show, Ghouri has gone on to form a partnership with eBay – the first non-fast fashion sponsor in the show’s history.

While neither eBay nor Ghouri had disclosed the value of the deal, the reality TV star has taken on a new role as the retailer’s “pre-loved ambassador”.

“I’ve always bought secondhand for my wardrobe, so partnering with #eBay really is a dream come true,” Ghouri said in August.

“I feel passionately that we can all make little swaps to our wardrobes and our lives for the better and so I’m excited to join eBay on their mission to put secondhand fashion front and centre.”