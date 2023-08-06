The Bear star Jeremy Allen White spotted kissing model Ashley Moore

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Allen White appears to be dating model Ashley Moore, after the pair were spotted kissing in the street in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon (5 August).

The actor, 32, is best known as the star of The Bear, Hulu’s critically acclaimed comedy-drama series about Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to save his late brother’s sandwich shop.

Moore, 30, grew up in Oceanside, California and rose to fame on E!’s reality show Model Squad and through campaigns for Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Guess and Forever 21.

She has also acted in projects including Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, and in Judd Apatow’s comedy mockumentary film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, opposite Andy Samberg and Sarah Silverman.

White is currently in the process of divorcing from his wife, actor Addison Timlin, with whom he shares two daughters. They met in 2008, while they were filming the psychological drama Afterschool.

When White won his first Golden Globe for Best TV Actor in Musica/Comedy Series, Timlin shared a sweet tribute to him on Instagram, writing: “When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you. When we’d run your lines for Shameless I’d be so tickled knowing before hand what everyone would get to witness the next day on set.

“When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my f***ing heart out. I think somewhere I must’ve known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I’ve known all along. What a privilege it’s been to know first.

“I love this picture so much because you look 14 and 31 at the same time, watching you win on Tuesday was one of the most overwhelming dimension hopping moments of my whole life, watching you win last night while holding our two babies was pretty out of this world too.”

The former couple, who married in 2019 were seen together with their children last week, and their split appears to be amicable.

Moore, who is mutual followers with White on Instagram, was previously linked to pop star Justin Bieber, before his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin.