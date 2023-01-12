The Chainsmokers claim they ‘used to have threesomes’ with fans

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Chainsmokers duo Andrew “Drew” Taggart and Alex Pall have admitted to having threesomes with their fans on more than one occasion.

The “Closer” hitmakers appeared on Wednesday’s (11 January) episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper.

During their conversation with Cooper, they opened up about their sex lives, including claiming that they had had threesomes together in the past but “they were never planned”.

When Cooper whether they looked at “each other differently that morning”, Taggart, 33, responded: “The first time?”

Pall, 37, continued, “I think we were like, ‘What the f*** just happened?’

“Because they were never planned,” he added. “It’s weird. I’m not gonna lie.”

“I think that’s how threesomes happen though,” Taggart interjected.

Clarifying that it had been a “long time” since they had had a threesome together, Pall also told Cooper: “It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms.

“In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … they literally have two singles, so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Taggart said the duo never “hooked up with a die-hard fan, like no one wearing merch or anything”.