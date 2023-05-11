Tom Cruise and Shakira dating rumours spark confused reactions from fans

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Cruise and Shakira are Hollywood’s latest rumoured couple, and the internet has a lot to say about it.

This week, reports surfaced that the Top Gun: Maverick star was “extremely interested in pursuing” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer after the two were photographed together at the 2023 Formula One Grand Prix in Miami over the weekend.

When footage surfaced of the stars chatting at the racing event, rumours soon swirled that Cruise had even sent Shakira flowers after their rendezvous.

“He is extremely interested in pursuing her. There is chemistry,” a source told Page Six on 9 May. “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” they added, referring to Shakira’s highly-publicised split from Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué.

While neither party has addressed the romance speculation, the internet was quickly buzzing in response to the dating rumours. As some social media users expressed their confusion at the unlikely pairing, others shared their impassioned – and not so supportive – reaction to Tom Cruise and Shakira potentially dating.

From Taylor Swift and Matty Healy to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, it appears that unsuspecting celebrity pairings are popping up everywhere. Now, Shakira and Tom Cruise seem to be the next “random” couple.

“Wtf the most random thing today,” said one person on Twitter.

“What’s going on in the entertainment industry!!” another user said. “gigi and leonardo dicaprio bad bunny and kendall timothee and kylie taylor and matty healy shakira and tom cruise these all sound ai generated couples”.

“celebrity dating gossip lately feels like someone is spinning a wheel and coming up with the most random combinations,” a third person added.

Some Twitter users even pointed out how “Get away from her” and “Stay away from her” became trending topics on the app in response to the Tom Cruise and Shakira dating rumours.

“How do i stop this,” added one person, while another tweet read: “I’m also extremely interested in shakira he’s not special.”

Shakira’s love life has made headlines ever since she announced her separation from Piqué after 11 years together. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy,” the former couple said in a joint statement. They share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight.

Since then, Piqué has gone public with his romance with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti on social media, while Shakira announced she was moving away from Barcelona – where they had spent the last nine years raising their two children.

The “Waka Waka” singer has subtly addressed their break up through her music, releasing the song “TDG” in February, which many believed to be a “diss” track targeted at the Barcelona footballer and his girlfriend.

In an interview with En Punto con Enrique Acevedo, Shakira opened up about finding her strength and prioritising her children since the split. “I have to be stronger than a lion,” she told Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo in February. “That strength, in order for it to be real and not a facade, it needs to be the result of a great pain – accepting that pain and tolerating the frustration because there are things in life that don’t turn out the way we want them to.”

“I feel complete – because I feel like I can depend on myself and I have two kids who depend on me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise was most recently linked to his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star, Hayley Atwell. The pair reportedly began dating in 2020, before briefly splitting up in September 2021. They then rekindled their romance, but officially called it quits in June 2022.

The 60-year-old actor has been married three times. He shares two adopted children with ex-wife Nicole Kidman and 17-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with ex Katie Holmes.