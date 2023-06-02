Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya has reacted to an amusing photo of Tom Holland, as she shares unseen snaps of her boyfriend in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

The Euphoria star, 26, celebrated the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor’s 27th birthday on 1 June by posting two never-before-seen photos of Holland to her Instagram Stories.

The first image appeared to show Holland submerged in the ocean and wearing goggles, as he lifted his hands above his head to form a heart with his fingers. Zendaya added her own red heart emoji in the Instagram Story post.

In the second photo, the British actor could be seen standing on rocks next to the ocean. He posed for the picture while wearing a dark T-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers. Alongside the image, Zendaya included a single heart eye emoji.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland thanked his fans for the birthday wishes by posting an amusing photo of himself dressed in swim trunks, a vest, helmet, and sunglasses while holding water shoes. “Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages,” he captioned the Instagram post. “A gift from me to you. I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me! #sexyiestmanalive”.

In the comments, Zendaya gushed over Holland’s post with another heart eye emoji.

Since their first meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, Zendaya and Tom Holland have managed to keep much of their relationship private. However, the couple have occasionally given each other shoutouts on social media.

For Zendaya’s birthday in September 2021, Holland shared a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” he captioned the photo, which showed Holland in his Spider-Man costume as Zendaya snapped a mirror selfie. “Gimme a call when your up xxx”

Meanwhile, Zendaya shared a smiling black-and-white picture of the couple to her Instagram for Holland’s birthday in June last year. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest

(Instagram / Zendaya)

In July 2021, Tom Holland and Zendaya seemingly confirmed years-long dating rumours after they were pictured kissing in a car in photos obtained by Page Six. The two then sparked engagement speculation when Zendaya was seen wearing a massive diamond ring on Instagram. However, the piece of jewellery ended up being a yellow 21.14 carat ring from Bulgari, which Zendaya gifted to herself in 2021.

In December 2022, reports surfaced that the couple were in “settling-down mode” and planning for their future together after a source told US Weekly that the actors seem to have a “serious and permanent” relationship.

(Instagram / Zendaya)

“They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” the outlet reported.

However, Zendaya’s mother Claire Stoermer seemingly shut down these rumours when she posted a cryptic message about clickbait to her Instagram story.

That same year, the Dune star was forced to shut down pregnancy rumours after fans posted prank TikTok videos about her expecting a child, while “Zendaya pregnant” became a trending topic on Twitter. “See no, this is why I stay off Twitter…Just making stuff up for no reason..weekly,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Fans recently praised Tom Holland for his sweet reaction to Zendaya’s appearance at the NAACP Image Awards last March. When The Greatest Showman star shared a photo of herself wearing a black and green strapless Versace dress from the event, Holland left three heart emojis under her Instagram post.