Lukas Gage has revealed how he crashed Paris Hilton‘s wedding to Carter Reum last November.

During a recent appearance on Hilton’s podcast, This is Paris, the actor, 26, discussed how he went to the third day of her wedding celebrations. He noted that his rationale little “fumbled”, as he had no idea that he was attending the model’s the occasion until he got there.

“I think the story got a little bit fumbled and maybe exaggerated, but I had a mutual friend that was there at the wedding,” he explained. “And he didn’t tell me that it was a wedding. He just said, ‘come to Paris’ party.’’

Gage recalled that when he was asked to go to the party, he was ecstatic, as he’s been a huge fan of Hilton.

“Obviously I’m Paris’ biggest fan,” he added. “I’ve worshipped her since I was a little kid. So, I of course jumped on the opportunity.”

However, he does have regrets about what he wore to the wedding.

“I showed up in this disgusting t-shirt,” he added. “I’m the worst for doing that. I just wish I was prepared because at least if I knew, I would come in a nice suit and a gift. I would still crash it, but I would have done it much more cutely.”

Hilton said that she was “not even mad” that Gage unexpectedly attended the wedding, since she was a huge fan of him and his show, White Lotus. However, they didn’t really have the opportunity to talk while he was there.

“I wasn’t mad at all,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Oh I wish I met him and talked that night,’ but I’m happy we became friends.’”

Gage reminded Hilton that they did “dance by each other for a second,” and she then had a “flashback” of him “dancing” at the event.

Previously, Hilton has opened up about her wedding and the one moment that really stands out.