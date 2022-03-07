Paris Hilton posts sweet throwback photo with great aunt Elizabeth Taylor

Paris Hilton has shared a heartwarming tribute to her great-aunt, Elizabeth Taylor, on Instagram.

On 4 March, Hilton posted a photo of herself as a child with her father, Rick Hilton, and Taylor.

“As the icon Elizabeth Taylor once said, ‘It’s all about hope, kindness and a connection with one another,’” she wrote in the caption. “#FBF #Iconic”

While Taylor was known for her different romances, as she got married six times, her first marriage was to Conrad Hilton Jr, the great-uncle of Paris Hilton. The couple divorced in 1951, one year after tying the knot.

However, Hilton and Taylor’s bond appeared to remain strong. When Taylor passed away in 2011 due to congestive heart failure, the Paris in Love star paid tribute to her on Twitter .

“So sad to hear about Elizabeth Taylor,” Hilton wrote at the time, via Today . “She was so beautiful, such an inspiration and an icon.” She was an amazing humanitarian and brought smiles to everyone around the world.”

“She was always so sweet to me and I will really miss her,” Hilton added.

Previously, Hilton has opened up about how Taylor impacted her career. Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily back in 2014, Hilton discussed the release of her 17th fragrance, “With Love, Paris Hilton” and how she was inspired by Taylor to go into business.

“I grew up with her,” she said. “I don’t know how many fragrances she had, but a lot. I always looked up to businesswomen like that who build their own brands.”

When launching her perfume, Hilton also noted that she admired how “glamourous” Taylor was.