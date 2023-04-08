Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have sparked rumours that they are remaining in a relationship after being spotted on holiday in Hawaii together.

Photographs of the couple obtained by The Daily Mail show Fox and Kelly holding hands on a beach in Hawaii. The publication reports that the pair were on a romantic getaway together.

It comes after months of rumours suggested the couple had split after the Transformers actor had removed her engagement ring.

The Jennifer’s Body star, who had been engaged to “Bloody Valentine” musician Kelly since January 2022, sparked break-up rumours after sharing a set of mirror selfies taken by her stylist alongside a video of letters being burnt in a pot on 12 February.

In the Instagram caption, Fox, 36, quoted lyrics from Beyoncé’s 2016 song “Pray You Catch Me” and wrote: “You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath.”

Fox also removed photographs of Kelly, 32, from her Instagram account before deactivating it.

Since then, fans have accused Kelly of being unfaithful toward Fox, with Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd being embroiled in the rumours.

A week later, the actor returned to Instagram amid speculation that their relationship might be over.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Fox wrote at the time, dispelling rumours that Kelly had cheated on her.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Sophie Lloyd (Getty Images)

Later that month, Fox and Kelly were reportedly spotted leaving a couple’s counselling office in California.

Photographs of the couple, obtained by The Daily Mail, showed Fox and Kelly walking out of a building together but not holding hands.

According to People, the couple had a fight over the Super Bowl weekend in February that led to Fox removing her engagement ring.

A source has now reportedly told The Daily Mail that the pair are “officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship”.

“The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working. They feel more connected than ever.”

The statement continued: “Megan is extremely spiritual and believes that Colson is her soulmate. She was never going to give up on them, but felt as though they needed to spend some quality time together.

The Independent has contacted representatives of both Fox and Kelly for comment.