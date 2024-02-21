Machine Gun Kelly shocks fans with massive black upper body tattoo

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Machine Gun Kelly has debuted a shocking new tattoo.

The rapper, 33, took to Instagram on 20 February to unveil the massive tattoo, which covers his entire upper body in black ink. Kelly, real name Colson Baker, seemingly covered up his previous tattoos with the black ink, which reaches from his neck and across his torso to his arms.

In the middle of the tattoo is a large cross, as well as lines going down his arms. He posed shirtless in the photo, as his previous red tattoo reading “Locals Only” and another one of a man holding a sign that says “I Want Change” were still visible on his stomach.

“For spiritual purposes only,” Kelly captioned the Instagram post showing off his new ink.

His tattoo artist, who goes by the username @roxx_____ on Instagram, also shared photos of the “Rap Devil” singer’s tattoo. “Made some art with @machinegunkelly. Never met a tougher one,” they captioned one post, to which Kelly replied: “Thanks for the joy and the pain.”

In his Instagram Story, Kelly also revealed that the tattoo required “44 needles”.

Many fans were stunned by the Nerve star’s new tattoo, and shared their surprised reactions in the comments section. “When you leave your kid unattended with the black marker,” joked one user, while another said: “Bro sat in the tattoo chair for 763 hours.”

Meanwhile, some fans were saddened to learn that Kelly had covered up his old tattoos, after they developed an emotional connection to them over the years. “I like your old tattoos, they were like your history and so iconic,” said one follower.

“MGK is known for his various tattoos and even his Cleveland tattoos,” another pointed out. “To get that all covered up and go straight black is wild and weird to me.”

The Bird Box actor has been known for his heavily tattooed appearance, with many of his tattoos being references to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, and nods to his partner Megan Fox. In honour of his daughter, who was born in 2009, Kelly had her name “Casie” tattooed on his chest.

His fiancée, Fox, recently debuted new ink as well. The Transformers star, 37, showed off her full-sleeve tattoo at the 2024 Grammys after-party. The tattoo, which covered her left arm from her wrist to her shoulder, appeared to be a pink and red floral tattoo. However, Fox had previously mentioned on The Drew Barrymore Show that she wanted to cover up the new tattoo.

“I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework,” Fox told Barrymore in November. “It’s my entire arm, so not a big deal.”

Last year, the Jennifer’s Body star covered up a tattoo dedicated to her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and covered it with a brand new snake tattoo. The design, previously located on Fox’s pelvis, spelled out the name “Brian” in an italic font. She covered the tattoo with another elaborate design of a snake entwined in several flowers.

Fox and Green split in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. They share three sons: Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven. She’s been engaged to the “Forget Me Too” singer since January 2022.