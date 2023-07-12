Megan Fox covers up tattoo tribute to ex-husband Brian Austin Green with snake design

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Megan Fox has covered up her tattoo dedicated to her ex-husband Brian Austin Green with a brand new snake tattoo.

The design, previously located on Fox’s pelvis, spelled out the name “Brian” in an italic font.

Now, the 37-year-old supermodel and Transformers actor has had the design covered up by a tattoo artist named Jesse, who overlaid an elaborate design that sees a snake entwined in several flowers.

“Coverup tattoo for @meganfox,” the Los Angeles-based tattoo business owner Jesse wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (11 July).

“Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted... Very grateful for all of the [opportunities] tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way.”

“Thanks for your trust @meganfox.”

Fox and the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor split in 2020 after a 16 year on-and-off again relationship. The pair share three sons, Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six.

Green welcomed his fifth child, son Zane Walker, one year ago with his Dancing with the Stars Australia judge Sharna Burgess.

Fox has been dating American musician Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, since 2020. The “Pressure” singer proposed to Fox in 2022 but reports have speculated that the pair have split in recent months.

The cover up tattoo wasn’t the only ink that the Jennifer’s Body actor got on Tuesday, as she also had several red fine-line designs tattooed onto her fingers by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Sydney Smith.

In a video posted by Smith of Fox’s hands, tiny moons, dots, crosses, stars and the number 11 can be seen across the back of her hand and fingers.

“Finger tats on @meganfox,” wrote Smith in the post.

The news comes as Fox’s ex, Brian Austin Green, recently responded to allegations that he’s a “bad father” after defending ex-wife Megan Fox over their sons’ outfit choices.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to social media on 15 June after he received a negative comment from an Instagram follower referring to him as “bad father”.

“People like this have lost their minds,” the 49-year-old actor responded in his Instagram Story. “Why anyone thinks it’s morally OK to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy.”

The Desperate Housewives star – who shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with Megan Fox – also called on social media users to “do better as a society”.

“We owe it to the future generations,” he added.