Machine Gun Kelly has revealed how he pranked best friend Pete Davidson into crashing a party hosted by Sandra Bullock.

In an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “Emo Girl” singer explained how he took the Saturday Night Live alum to an Easter party without telling him whose house it was before arriving.

“There was this one Easter where I was like, ‘Hey, Pete. You got to come. Let’s go to my friend’s house for Easter,” MGK told host Jimmy Fallon.

When Davidson arrived at his pal’s house holding “40s” – also known as 40 ounce bottles of alcohol – it seemed he was expecting something a little more casual. “He pulled up and he had 40s and he was like, ‘Let’s do this thing,’” MGK said.

Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – recalled pulling up to his Birdbox co-star Sandra Bullock’s house: “We walked in. It was Jen Aniston…and Pete was like, ‘Why would you do this to me? We look so stupid. We have 40 ounces and we’re at Sandra Bullock’s. Why didn’t you tell me this is where we were going?’”

But it wasn’t long before Davidson got back at his Big Time Adolescence co-star when he asked to bring a plus-one to MGK’s birthday party.

“It’s my birthday last month and he texts me. He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m about to come to your party. Can I bring a plus-one? I was like, ‘Yeah of course,’” the singer said.

“His plus one is Robert Pattinson. I was like, ‘You brought Batman?’”

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson sparked a close friendship in 2017 after meeting on the set of hip-hop comedy show Wild N’ Out. During Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in Los Angeles last April, Davidson reflected on living with MGK in his mother’s basement back in 2018. While sitting together, Davidson joked that they looked at each other and said: “It’s ok, our careers are f***ing over, it’s fine. We had fun, it’s all good. Whoever would’ve thought we could’ve done anything.”

Machine Gun Kelly is currently engaged to actor Megan Fox, while Pete Davidson is dating reality star Kim Kardashian. While speaking to Howard Stern on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, MGK said that Davidson will “absolutely” be standing by his side during his wedding to Megan Fox. While speaking about their friendship, he told Stern: “I was blessed. We both came into each other’s life at the right time.”